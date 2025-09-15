Cannon Ball Reuben

$0

Bread Choice Select... Ruben Ingredients Select... Meat & Cheese Add-ons Select... Condiments/Dressings Add-ons Select... Veggie/Misc Add-ons Select... Tea (LUNCH ONLY) Please select up to 1 Select...

Add to Cart 1

Pastrami, Swiss cheese and Provolone cheese with sauerkraut and Cannonball Sauce on Marble Rye.