Chicken Salad Po'boy

$0

Bread Choice Select... CS Ingredients Select... Meat & Cheese Add-ons Select... Condiments/Dressings Add-ons Select... Veggie/Misc Add-ons Select... Tea (LUNCH ONLY) Please select up to 1 Select...

Out of Stock 1

Chicken salad, lettuce, onion and tomato on your choice of bread