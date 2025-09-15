  • Home
  • /
  • Mama's Muffaletta

Mama's Muffaletta

$0

Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Select...
Select...
Select...
Select...
Select...
Select...
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
1
Ham, salami, mozzarella, and provolone cheese with Olive Salad on Muffaletta bread