Skip to Main content
Brick Street Market
0
Home
/
Sausage Flatbread
Sausage Flatbread
$0
Sauce/Dressings Add-ons (on FB)
Select...
Meat & Cheese Add-ons (FB)
Select...
Veggie/Misc Add-ons (FB)
Select...
SF Ingredients
Select...
Extra Dressings/Condiment (Cupped)
Select...
Crust
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Brick Street Market Location and Hours
(601) 501-7000
1102 Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement