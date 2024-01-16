Brick Street Market 1102 Washington Street
Food-Menu Items
Sandwiches & Poboys
- Brick Street Pimento Cheese Po'boy
Pimento Cheese and sweet hot pickles toasted on po'boy bread$12.00
- Cannon Ball Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss cheese and Provolone cheese with sauerkraut and Cannonball Sauce on Marble Rye.$13.00
- The Rachel
Turkey, Swiss cheese and Provolone cheese with sauerkraut and Cannonball Sauce on Marble Rye.$13.00
- Chicken Salad Po'boy
Chicken salad, lettuce, onion and tomato on your choice of bread$13.00
- Brick Street Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion with mayonnaise and mustard on white or wheat bread.$13.00
- Roast Beef Po'boy
Roast Beef topped with green peppers, black olives, red onion, lettuce, seasoned mayonnaise, oil & vinegar on po'boy bread$15.00
- Mama's Muffaletta
Ham, salami, mozzarella, and provolone cheese with Olive Salad on Muffaletta bread$13.00
- The Spicy Italian
Ham, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, red onion, tomato green peppers, black olives, Italian sandwich dressing and mayonnaise on po'boy bread$14.00
- Hot Ham & Swiss
Ham and Swiss cheese with spicy mustard or honey mustard on po'boy bread$13.00
- Turkey & Cheddar Melt
Turkey and smoked cheddar with seasoned mayonnaise and mustard on po'boy bread$13.00
- BBQ Chicken Po'boy
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on po'boy bread$14.00
- Veggie Po'boy
Avocado, red onion, cucumber, black olives, green peppers, tomato, spinach, greens, choice of cheese, Italian sandwich dressing on po'boy bread.$11.00
- Philly Cheesesteak Poboy$16.00
Salads
Flatbreads
Kids Menu
Soups
Sides
- Plain Lays Chips$2.00
- Sea Salt Chips$2.00
- BBQ Chips$2.00
- Sour cream & Onions Chips$2.00
- Pickle Chips$2.00
- VooDoo Chips$2.00
- Hot Chips$2.00
- Buffalo Ranch Chips$2.00
- Cheese Curlz$2.00
- Italian Pasta Salad$3.50
- Fruit Cup$3.50
- Ranch Pasta Salad$3.50
- Baked Potato Salad$3.50
- Cucumber Salad$3.50
- Broccoli Salad$3.50
- Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese and your choice of dressing$3.50
- Greek Pasta Salad$4.25
- Yellow Potato Salad$3.75
Dessert/Misc
Food-Deli Items
Salads/Dips
Misc Items
Chicken Salad Po'boy
Chicken salad, lettuce, onion and tomato on your choice of bread