Brick Street Market 1102 Washington Street
Food-Menu Items
Sandwiches & Poboys
Brick Street Pimento Cheese Po'boy
Pimento Cheese and sweet hot pickles toasted on po'boy bread$12.00
Cannon Ball Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss cheese and Provolone cheese with sauerkraut and Cannonball Sauce on Marble Rye.$13.00
The Rachel
Turkey, Swiss cheese and Provolone cheese with sauerkraut and Cannonball Sauce on Marble Rye.$13.00
Chicken Salad Po'boy
Chicken salad, lettuce, onion and tomato on your choice of bread$14.00
Brick Street Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion with mayonnaise and mustard on white or wheat bread.$15.00
Roast Beef Po'boy
Roast Beef topped with green peppers, black olives, red onion, lettuce, seasoned mayonnaise, oil & vinegar on po'boy bread$16.00
Mama's Muffaletta
Ham, salami, mozzarella, and provolone cheese with Olive Salad on Muffaletta bread$15.00
The Spicy Italian
Ham, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, red onion, tomato green peppers, black olives, Italian sandwich dressing and mayonnaise on po'boy bread$15.00
Hot Ham & Swiss
Ham and Swiss cheese with spicy mustard or honey mustard on po'boy bread$13.00
Turkey & Cheddar Melt
Turkey and smoked cheddar with seasoned mayonnaise and mustard on po'boy bread$13.00
BBQ Chicken Po'boy
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on po'boy bread$15.00
Veggie Po'boy
Avocado, red onion, cucumber, black olives, green peppers, tomato, spinach, greens, choice of cheese, Italian sandwich dressing on po'boy bread.$13.00
Philly Cheesesteak Poboy$16.00
Chicken Philly Po'boy$16.00
Pizza poboy$16.00
Bacon Pimento Cheese$15.00
Blackened Shrimp Poboy$18.00
Papa's Pastrami$13.00
French Dip$18.00
BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Poboy$16.00
Avocado BLT$15.00
Avocado Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$15.00
Salads
Flatbreads
Italian Flatbread$15.00
Pepperoni Flatbread$13.00
Greek Flatbread$15.00
Veggie Flatbread$13.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread$15.00
Cheese Flatbread$11.00
Philly Cheesesteak Flatbread$15.00
Chicken Philly Flatbread$15.00
Sausage Flatbread$12.00
Ultimate Meat FB$15.00
Supreme Pizza FB$15.00
Shrimp Flatbread$18.00
Kids Menu
Sides
Plain Lays Chips$2.00
Baked Plain Chips$2.00
Sea Salt Chips$2.00
BBQ Chips$2.00
Sour cream & Onions Chips$2.00
Golden Flake Pickle Chips
VooDoo Chips$2.00
Hot Chips$2.00
Buffalo Ranch Chips$2.00
Cheese Curlz$2.00
Sea Salt & Vinegar$2.00
Jalapeno Chips$2.00
Golden Flake Original$2.00
Doritos$2.00
Dill pickle chips$2.00
Ms Vickies Spicy Dill Chips$2.00
Italian Pasta Salad$3.50
Fruit Cup$3.50
Ranch Pasta Salad$3.50
Baked Potato Salad$3.50
Cucumber Salad$3.50
Broccoli Salad$3.50
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese and your choice of dressing$3.50
Greek Pasta Salad$4.25
Yellow Potato Salad$3.75